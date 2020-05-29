N.S. police received warnings in 2011 about man who would become mass killer

A worker with the medical examiner's office removes the body of Gabriel Wortman from a gas bar in Enfield, N.S. on Sunday, April 19, 2020. A newly released document confirms that in May 2011 police were told that Wortman — the Nova Scotia man who would later slaughter 22 people in a shooting rampage — wanted to "kill a cop" and was feeling mentally unstable. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan