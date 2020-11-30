Owner of missing diamond-covered eagle loses latest round in insurance fight

A golden eagle sculpture is shown in a handout photo from Delta Police. A legal battle over a missing diamond-encrusted eagle statue valued at nearly $1 million will continue, more than four years after the artwork was allegedly stolen during a robbery in Delta, British Columbia. In a unanimous ruling issued Monday, the BC Court of Appeal has sided with Lloyd's Underwriters and agreed a default judgement against the insurer should be set aside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Delta Police MANDATORY CREDIT