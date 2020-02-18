The latest on protests across Canada in support of anti-pipeline demonstrators

Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia:
An emergency debate will be held in the House of Commons tonight to consider the blockades set up in support of Wet'suwet'en leaders opposed to a pipeline project in their traditional territory.
The NDP and Bloc Quebecois successfully lobbied Speaker Anthony Rota for the debate.
It will allow MPs to discuss the stoppage of rail traffic in eastern Canada and on-again-off-again blockades at roads, bridges and ports elsewhere.
A revision to the Commons agenda was announced this morning.
———
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling for calm and constructive dialogue to ease tensions over a British Columbia pipeline and the nationwide protests the project has spawned.
National Chief Perry Bellegarde says governments and industry need to give the time and space to work with the Wet'suwet'en.
Hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation oppose the pipeline through their traditional territory, though it's received approval from elected band councils.
Since the RCMP enforced an injunction to keep the hereditary chiefs and their supporters away from work sites, protests have shut down railways in eastern Canada, and blocked traffic in multiple cities.
Bellegarde says he has spoken with all parties involved to find a way forward.
He says it's vital that honest political activism not be criminalized.
———
Via Rail is preparing to resume part of its passenger rail service as anti-pipeline protests affect many freight and passenger train routes in Canada.
The company says it has been notified by Canadian National Railway and partial service will be resume Thursday to and from Ottawa and Quebec City, with a stop in Montreal.
Almost all other Via trains, except for the Sudbury-White River and Churchill-The Pas routes, remain cancelled.
Protesters have blocked rail lines in several parts of Canada to show solidarity with hereditary Wet'suwet'en chiefs opposed to construction of the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline through their traditional territories in northwestern B.C.
———
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020
