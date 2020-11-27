CP NewsAlert: Former NATO commander to lead vaccine distribution in Canada NewsAlert: Fortin to lead vaccine distribution Nov 27, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says former NATO commander Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin will lead the nation's vaccine distribution efforts.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Health Politics Nato Distribution Maj. Gen. Commander Military Justin Trudeau Vaccine Effort Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles1-way tickets out of Penticton?Grooveyard founder-owner LeAnne Jakubeit loses battle to cancerEnd-the-lockdown rally planned for noon on Sunday outside Cherry LaneHeritage registry showing its ageAnti-mask customer allegedly spits on clerkBig-hearted biker not letting off throttle yetDowntown champion mournedNaramata Inn gets sparkly makeoverSickle Point sale going to judge; PIB will 'reject' developmentSOEC boss foresees late-2021 rebound Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Dec 5 A Summerland Christmas Carol Sat, Dec 5, 2020 Dec 5 A Summerland Christmas Carol Sat, Dec 5, 2020 Dec 6 A Summerland Christmas Carol Sun, Dec 6, 2020 Dec 6 A Summerland Christmas Carol Sun, Dec 6, 2020 Dec 11 French conversation Fri, Dec 11, 2020 Dec 18 French conversation Fri, Dec 18, 2020 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada Former NATO commander tapped to lead COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts Cases of COVID-19 in Ontario surge despite 'cautious optimism' The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 It's a subdued Black Friday at retailers amid COVID-19 pandemic Van attack killer has shown no anger toward women throughout evaluations, court hears