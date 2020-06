As protests over the deaths of black people during encounters with police have roiled the U.S. and Canada, many supporters are eager to take a stand, but run the risk of crowding out black activists on the front lines of the movement. Demonstrators take part in a rally protesting the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in downtown Toronto, Saturday May 30, 2020. Thousands of protesters took to the streets to rally in the aftermath of high-profile, police-involved deaths in both Canada and the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young