B.C. parents calling for remote learning options, fear kids will lose spots

Thereisa and Chris Reid pose for a photo with their children Sydney, left to right, Danica and Aiden in this undated handout photo. Thereisa Reid wants remote learning options for her three children to protect their father, Chris Reid, from COVID-19 as he is in remission with testicular cancer, or he may have to move in with his parents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Sarah Sovereign Photography *MANDATORY CREDIT*