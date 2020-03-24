Saskatchewan health officials preparing for thousands to die: document

REGINA - The spread of COVID-19 could exceed the Saskatchewan Health Authority's capacity for acute services and amount to a death toll in the thousands, says an internal document.
Some estimates for infections as well as preparations on how to deal with the spread of the virus are outlined in a March 20 planning presentation by the authority obtained by The Canadian Press.
It says that with a 30 per cent infection rate, about 240,000 people would be expected to remain at home, while 15,000 would require hospitalization in intensive care units.
A fatality rate of between three to five per cent, or between 9,000 and 15,000 people, could be expected, it reads.
The presentation underscores that "time is of the essence" and "preparations must begin immediately." It also says more accurate modelling is to come.
It says all scenarios show the pandemic having a huge impact on the province's health-care system, and the health authority's strategy is to "contain, delay and mitigate."
"Demand for acute services will exceed existing capacity for hospital beds, ICU beds, ventilators, as well as creating a major burden on other acute services, supports, HR, supplies, and equipment," it reads.
The presentation echoes advice from public-health experts to practise social distancing to limit how fast the virus spreads and how many cases enter the health-care system.
"However, even under conservative assumptions, COVID-19 will almost certainly overwhelm the health system," the documents says.
"There will likely be pronounced loss of life and health."
Health authority spokesman Doug Dahl said Tuesday the draft document is based on "early modelling and worst case scenarios.
"Modelling is still being refined to ensure we have the best information about the additional capacity that will be needed to effectively manage COVID-19," he said.
The document outlines three stages in the authority's plans to deal with demand, including the creation of COVID-19 hospitals in Regina and Saskatoon.
It also says "exponential growth" of the virus is expected in Saskatoon.
"At the peak of the pandemic, Saskatoon will need the capacity to provide ventilatory support nearly 500-600 patients daily (ventilation and non-invasive ventilation)," the presentation says.
"Saskatoon will need capacity for 2,000 COVID-19 patients who do not require ventilation at peak demand."
The health authority has said that it has 91 adult ventilators — with 250 more on order — and more than 80 sub-acute ventilators.
Saskatchewan has so far reported 72 cases of COVID-19. Six new cases were announced Tuesday. The province's chief medical health officer has said there's no evidence yet of community transmission.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 24, 2020