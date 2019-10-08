Former TV sports anchor sentenced to more prison time for bank robberies

A suspect is shown in a screengrab from video in a handout from the Medicine Hat Police Service Facebook page. A former Winnipeg television sports anchor and college instructor who pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Saskatchewan and Alberta has been sentenced to more prison time. Stephen Vogelsang was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months for two robberies he committed in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Oct. 19 and 20, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Medicine Hat Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT