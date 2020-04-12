Trust laid low by COVID-19, but crisis could give 'civil' society new life

Dark clouds pass by the Parliament buildings in Ottawa on Thursday, May 19, 2016. In war, as the saying goes, truth is the first casualty. In a global pandemic, it seems trust doesn't fare too well either. At a moment in history marked by social-media snark and diminished public faith in long-standing institutions like government, the mainstream media and the post-war pillars of the rules-based international order, the world is dealing with a critical shortage of both at the worst possible time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld