COTEAU-DU-LAC, Que. - A woman was arrested after the car she was driving was hit by a train west of Montreal early Sunday morning.
Provincial police responded to the incident at around 4:15 a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Que.
The 25-year-old car driver managed to escape the vehicle prior to impact and was not hurt.
She was taken to hospital for shock and was later arrested on a suspicion of impaired driving, although police are awaiting the results of a blood test to confirm the charge.
The driver of the train was able to halt a short distance past the accident.
Nobody was hurt.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2019
