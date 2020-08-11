Ministers face grilling over WE affair and a cow chase: In The News for Aug. 11

This photo from helicopter video posted by the California Highway Patrol shows part of a confrontation between an elderly couple, at left, with an unidentified man between them, and a cow and her calf, that required the intervention of the CHP in Fairfield in Northern California on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Authorities said on Facebook that the unidentified couple had fallen to the ground after a cow gave chase to them in the Lynch Canyon Regional Park. They were hoisted into a helicopter to elude the angry bovine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/California Highway Patrol via AP