UXBRIDGE, Ont. - Police say a 59-year-old Toronto man is dead after a tractor mishap on a rural road in Uxbridge, Ont.
Durham Regional Police say they were called to the incident on Concession Road 3 early Wednesday, where they found a tractor in the ditch and the driver dead.
In a statement Friday morning, police say it's still not clear how the tractor ended up in the ditch but it was not equipped with a roll bar.
They say an autopsy will be conducted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers.
