TSB report into fatal crash of biplane warns against stunts near ground

A Transportation Safety Board investigator examines the wreckage of a Pitts S2E aircraft following an accident in Saint-Jean-Port-Joli, Que., in this 2019 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says an amateur-built aircraft that crashed northeast of Quebec City in June 2019 with two aboard was doing aerobatic maneuvers on the day of the crash. The agency released its report today into the accident involving a Pitts S2E aircraft that crashed shortly after takeoff at the Saint-Jean-Port-Joli Aerodrome on June 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada