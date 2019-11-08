SHEDIAC, N.B. - RCMP say two people are dead and another is injured following a head-on crash in Shediac, N.B.
The Mountied say it happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday on Highway 15.
They say a westbound car crossed the centre line and collided with an SUV, then caught fire.
RCMP say the man driving the car died as the scene, as did a 64-year-old woman who was a passenger in the SUV.
The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Investigators say both women are from Ontario.
This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Nov. 8, 2019.
