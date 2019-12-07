BURLINGTON, Ont. - Police west of Toronto say they've arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly brandished a fake handgun at a driver during a road rage incident.
Halton Regional Police say the incident happened Saturday morning in Burlington, Ont., when they received reports of a man waving a gun at a driver from his car.
They say the man reportedly lowered his window and then pointed the fake gun at a driver.
Investigators say they found the man a short time later and found a replica pistol.
They say the fake gun is legal to posses, but they're laying a weapons charge because the driver used it in a "flagrant manner."
Police say nobody was hurt in the incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2019.
