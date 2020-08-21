MONTREAL - Quebec's health department says a 19-year-old has died from complications linked to COVID-19.
The case marks the first time someone under the age of 20 has died from COVID-19 in Quebec since the pandemic began.
Spokeswoman Marie-Claude Lacasse says the health department cannot release any information about the identity of the person who died, or details about the death.
The province says 3,279 people between the ages of 10 and 19 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus to date.
Among those cases, 31 people had to be hospitalized, including six who were in intensive care.
Quebec has reported 61,402 COVID-19 cases and 5,730 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020.