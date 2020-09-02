99-year-old vet completes 100 kilometres of walking to raise funds for COVID-19

George Markow, a 99-year-old Second World War Veteran, crosses the finish line after completing his 100 km walking milestone, in a special fundraising effort to raise $100,000 for COVID-19 medical research, at the Roxborough Retirement Residence in Newmarket, Ont., on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

 TIJ

NEWMARKET, Ont. - A 99-year-old veteran of the Second World War has walked 100 kilometres to raise funds to fight COVID-19.

George Markow did laps around his seniors' residence in Newmarket, Ont., over several months and completed the milestone this morning.

He raised nearly $47,000 for Sunnybrook Research Institute and Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation's COVID-19 Action Fund.

Although Markow completed his mileage goal, he plans to keep walking because he enjoys the activity.

He also hopes to keep raising money to help fund research for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman surprised Markow with a jersey after the veteran crossed the finish line.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.

