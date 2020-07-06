Man accused in Rideau Hall crash had rifle, shotguns, high-capacity magazine: RCMP

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme points towards a map with timestamps indicating the path of an armed man who breached the gates of Rideau Hall on Thursday, during a news conference at the RCMP National Division in Ottawa, on Friday, July 3, 2020. Police say the man charged with ramming a truck through a date at Rideau Hall last week was armed with two shotguns, a rifle and a revolver, and threatened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang