Day 2 of Wet'suwet'en meeting and old sewer systems; In The News for Feb. 28

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relation, Carolyn Bennett and B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser smile as they leave talks at the Wet'suwet'en offices in Smithers, B.C., Thursday, February 27, 2020. The Ministers along with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs to discussed the ending blockades happening across the country. The blockades are set up by those opposed to the LNG pipeline in northern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward