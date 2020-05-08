Nova Scotia families seek to certify class action against mass killer's estate

Nick Beaton attends a memorial for his wife Kristen Beaton in Debert, N.S. on Sunday, April 26, 2020. The VON care worker was shot and killed when a man went on a murder rampage in several Nova Scotia communities killing 22 people. Beaton wants an inquiry into the crime and is proposing a class-action lawsuit against Gabriel Wortman’s estate that would include all of his victims and their direct family members but It would not include his former girlfriend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan