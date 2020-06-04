B.C. family wants justice for Indigenous man who died in police custody

Dale Culver smiles in this undated handout photo. Dale Culver died in police custody in 2017 in Prince George, B.C. The family of an Indigenous man who died in police custody three years ago in Prince George, B.C., say they're still waiting for justice. The BC Prosecution Service is considering charges against five officers involved in Dale Culver's arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Debbie Pierre *MANDATORY CREDIT*