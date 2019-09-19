NORTH BAY, Ont. - A northern Ontario utility says it didn't have to fish long for answers when fixing a power outage Thursday morning.
North Bay Hydro says the electricity cut was caused by a walleye that landed on a pole-mounted transformer.
Hydro officials say the fish was likely dropped by a bird.
They also joked that a strong-armed resident at loose ends might be throwing fish around.
Crews restored power to the affected area within about an hour.
