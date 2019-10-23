'This isn't about me:' Rookie Nunavut MP wants focus on problems of the North

Mumilaaq Qaqqaq is seen in this undated handout photo. Few newly elected members of Parliament get to enjoy a parade in their honour after an election victory. But to Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, the freshly minted 25-year-old NDP MP from Nunavut, the line of trucks snaking through the dark Tuesday night in her hometown of Baker Lake was no big deal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, NDP *MANDATORY CREDIT*