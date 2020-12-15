The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada on Dec. 15, 2020

OTTAWA - The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
11:35 a.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 and now has 57 active cases.
Health officials say three of the cases are in the Halifax area while two are in the northern health zone and one is in the western zone.
All the new cases are close contacts of previously reported cases.
Premier Stephen McNeil also confirmed that the province received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today.
---
11:15 a.m. Quebec is reporting 1,741 new COVID-19 cases today and 39 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
The Health Department reported a sharp rise in hospitalizations — 69 more patients compared with the prior day — for a total of 959.
The province says authorities administered 298 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to announce new COVID-19 lockdown measures during a news conference this afternoon.
---
10:35 a.m.
Ontario is reporting a new single-day record of 2,275 new COVID-19 cases today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 711 new cases in Toronto, 586 in Peel Region, 185 in Windsor-Essex, and 154 in York Region.
She says the province has conducted nearly 39,600 tests since the last daily report.
The province says the latest data reflects a 27-hour period for most of Ontario's public health units because of a change in how the figures are gathered.
---
8:20 a.m.
Jo-Anne Miner became the first person to receive the vaccine in Ottawa.
Miner, 48, is a personal support worker at St. Patrick’s Home in Ottawa.
She says she "feels fine,” after receiving the vaccine and she hopes everyone gets the shot "to protect our most vulnerable.”
She was the first of 100 people scheduled to receive the vaccine today in Ottawa.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.