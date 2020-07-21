'Seatbelts would have changed everything,' says boyfriend of bus crash victim

Devon Ernest and his girlfriend Dionne Durocher are shown in this undated handout photo. The boyfriend of a woman killed when the sightseeing bus the couple was on rolled in the Rocky Mountains believes she would still be alive had passengers been wearing seatbelts. Devon Ernest was with his girlfriend Dionne Durocher and his cousin in Jasper National Park last weekend when the trio boarded the off-road bus to head up to the Athabasca Glacier. Ernest, who is from Saskatchewan, says the last thing he remembers is hitting the roof of the bus, then waking up next to Durocher who was barley breathing and later pronounced dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Devon Ernest