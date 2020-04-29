P.E.I. to remain closed to non-residents as COVID-19 restrictions eased

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is recognized by the Speaker in the House of Commons following Question Period Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Ottawa. Prince Edward Island will remain closed to non-residents for the foreseeable future as part of its newly released plans to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions — a measure that is protecting P.E.I. residents while also blocking one of the province's biggest industries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld