External probe into deaths of Quebec boys calls for reform to youth protection system

Quebec Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. An external investigation into youth protection's response in the deaths of two young boys is calling for an in-depth reform of the organization and the law that governs it. Carmant released the findings on Monday in the case of the two young boys found dead in a home in October in Wendake, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes