Federal oilpatch bailout focus on cleanup of abandoned wells, reduced emissions

A de-commissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on October 29, 2016. Observers praised the federal government's multibillion-dollar oilpatch bailout package Friday, but warned the money should come with strings attached. "(Money) should be tied to regulatory change in Alberta to ensure the province puts in place a polluter-pays program so the public is not left with these liabilities in the future," said Greenpeace Canada spokesman Keith Stewart. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh