OTTAWA - In a story moved Tuesday about Canada meeting with its Five Eyes partners in London, The Canadian Press described Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. as a state-owned entity. In fact, Huawei is a private company that describes itself as being owned by its employees.
