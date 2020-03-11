Centre eyes artificial intelligence to modernize the federal hunt for dirty cash

Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver on September 22, 2011. The federal anti-money laundering centre is exploring artificial intelligence and machine learning to help sort through a deluge of data that could reveal efforts to hide dirty cash. In its annual report made public Wednesday, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, says rapid change in the global financial system, spurred by quickly evolving technology, is both a challenge and an opportunity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward