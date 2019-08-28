Toronto police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting two teens in a shopping mall on two separate occasions over the course of a month.
Officers say the first incident happened on July 29, when a stranger approached a 16-year-old boy at the Scarborough Town Centre and allegedly sexually assaulted him.
They say the second incident happened at the same mall on Tuesday afternoon, and involved a 19-year-old man.
Police say they believe the same person, believed to be in his early 50s, is responsible for both alleged assaults.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.
