Federal scientists study how to adapt building codes to climate change

A home is demolished after flooding continues in Ste. Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., Monday, August 19, 2019. When storm winds howl and rivers flood, buildings take the brunt. And as climate change makes all kinds of extreme weather more frequent and more destructive, scientists at the National Research Council are trying to figure out how to ensure Canada's built environment is ready. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz