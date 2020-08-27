Canada-China COVID-19 vaccine trials abandoned: National Research Council

A man walks across the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax on March 16, 2020. A COVID-19 vaccine-development partnership between China's CanSino Biologics and Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia has been abandoned. The National Research Council of Canada said today in a statement the CanSino vaccine intended for phase one clinical trials have not been approved by Chinese customs for shipment to Canada. Because of that delay the NRC says the opportunity to conduct the trials is over. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan