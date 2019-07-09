VAUGHAN, Ont. - Police are appealing for possible witnesses to a deadly crash in Vaughan, Ont., on Tuesday morning.
York Regional Police say it appears a black Infiniti G37 hit a white Toyota Corolla and a white Pontiac Sunfire.
The 76-year-old Corolla driver was killed.
The 73-year-old driver of the Infiniti was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Sunfire was not hurt.
Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the crash — at Bathurst St. and Clark Ave. W. — to contact them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.