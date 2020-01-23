Hamilton police say a seven-year-old boy has been shot in the city.
Police spokeswoman Jackie Penman says officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Thursday.
She says he was transported to hospital and was in stable condition.
Penman says the boy was shot at a home in the city's east end, but would not say if it was the boy's residence.
She says there isn't a suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020
