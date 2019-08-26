Hamilton police say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old woman from Flamborough, Ont., dead.
Police say they were called to the eastbound exit ramp of an expressway in Hamilton on Sunday morning.
They say a 2010 Acura was travelling eastbound on the parkway when it ran off the road on the north side of the off-ramp after entering the initial curve.
Police say the 18-year-old woman driving the vehicle died in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police say an autopsy on the woman is scheduled for Monday.
