Brewing battle over future of NATO creates minefield for Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a joint media availability with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on June 7, 2019. There are fears a brewing battle over the future of NATO could have major implications for Canada, which has relied on the military alliance as a cornerstone of its security, protection and influence in the world for decades. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to London next month, where recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron questioning the viability of NATO are threatening to overshadow a celebration of the alliance's 70th birthday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick