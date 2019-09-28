TORONTO - A 25-year-old man has died after he was shot inside a home in north Toronto on Saturday
City police say the incident happened in the evening.
They say two suspects were seen leaving the scene.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says more information will be released as it becomes available.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version, based on information from police, gave an incorrect age for the victim.
