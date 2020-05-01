Day 3 of search for 5 Canadian service members after helicopter crashes into sea

A memorial is seen at 12 Wing Shearwater in Dartmouth, N.S., home of 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A CH-148 Cyclone helicopter flying from the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton crashed in the Ionian Sea between Italy and Greece while taking part in an exercise as part of a NATO operation in the Mediterranean. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan