Ontario's police watchdog to collect race data, as advocates have long urged

A Special Investigations Unit investigator works at the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Feb. 20, 2012. The agency that investigates police conduct in encounters resulting in serious injury will begin collecting race-based data later this year, the organization said on Thursday. Currently, the Special Investigations Unit only collects data on the age and gender of complainants. Recording new data will likely start Oct. 1, when new legislation is expected to take effect, spokeswoman Monica Hudon said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Luis Lopez