Ontario woman among hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas

Extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in an area called "The Mud" at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The family of a woman from Windsor, Ont., says she has died in the Bahamas as a result of Hurricane Dorian. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

 AL DIAZ

The family of a woman from Windsor, Ont., says she has died in the Bahamas as a result of hurricane Dorian.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to bring the body of Alishia Sabrina Liolli back to Canada.

The page says Liolli died from the impact of hurricane Dorian, which authorities say have left at least 20 people dead in the country.

The organizer says extra funds will be donated to help rebuild the school she worked at in the Bahamas.

The woman's cousin, Aislinn Liolli, says in a Facebook post she has lost her best friend and confidante.

Aislinn Liolli says her cousin would help anyone in need and was always smiling and joking and making those around her feel better.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version had an incorrect last name for Alishia Sabrina Liolli

