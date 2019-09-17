OTTAWA - A 35-year-old man has died after police say his car collided with a tractor-trailer in Ottawa this morning.
Provincial police say the crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 417 near Hunt Club Road.
They say the car struck the back of the tractor-trailer.
Investigators say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 24-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The eastbound lanes of the 417 were expected to remain closed for several hours while police examined the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.