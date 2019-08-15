PORT HOPE, Ont. - A man from Port Hope, Ont., is facing charges in connection with a child luring investigation.
Niagara regional police say they launched a joint investigation with the Durham police force in July.
They say the 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.
He is facing charges that include luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.
Police say the man was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
