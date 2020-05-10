Canadian Press NewsAlert: Partial remains of second military helicopter crash victim identified

Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald is shown in a Department of National Defence handout photo. The Department of National Defence says it's recovered and identified the partial remains of a second victim of last month's military helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea. A government release says the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario identified the remains of Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald of New Glasgow, N.S., on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence MANDATORY CREDIT