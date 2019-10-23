Police investigate after man, two children found dead in apparent murder suicide

Neighbours leave stuffed animals and toys at the doorstep of a home in Montreal on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Montreal police are investigating the discovery of the bodies of two children and their father as an apparent double murder followed by a suicide. Police say a woman phoned 911 just after 9 p.m. Tuesday to report that three people were possibly dead inside an east-end home -- a 40 year-old man, a seven-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz