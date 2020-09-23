Quebec releases scathing reports into long-term care homes where dozens died

Flowers are shown outside Maison Herron, a long term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval on April 12, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. A report into a private long-term care home in suburban Montreal where dozens residents died in March and April during the coronavirus pandemic has accused the owners of organizational negligence. The Quebec government released the investigation into the Residence Herron today, as well as a separate report for a public long-term care home in Laval where 100 people died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes