Toronto police say they've charged a 20-year-old man in relation to a shooting last month that left one person dead and four others injured.
Police responded to the incident on July 10 after shots rang out at a plaza in the city's north end.
They say a suspect vehicle had driven into the plaza and shot at a group of five people.
Investigators say 20-year-old Mohamed Sow died of his injuries after being rushed to hospital in a private vehicle.
Officers arrested 20-year-old Malique Francis-Taylor on Friday and charged him with first-degree murder.
He was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2020.