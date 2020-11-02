Mural on systemic racism has led to 'difficult conversations': Victoria mayor

People look at the "More Justice More Peace Mural" created by 17 artists on display to raise awareness of injustices suffered by Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour at Bastion Square in Victoria on Friday August 28, 2020. Mayor Lisa Helps says the vandalism of art in public places isn't acceptable after the mural that has been at the centre of a debate over freedom of expression and systemic racism was defaced on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito