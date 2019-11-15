Venezuela's decline poses challenges for Liberal minority government

Venezuelan migrants look out from a grassy knoll at the Panamericana Highway, in Urbina, Ecuador, on August 27, 2019. The ripples from Venezuela's collapse are shifting Canada's Western Hemisphere neighbourhood, creating major long-term costs for the new Liberal minority government. South America's borders remain the same, but the outflow of more than 4.5 million Venezuelan refugees in other countries is predicted to grow to more than six million by the end of 2020, according to new estimates from the United Nations refugee agency. That's nearly one in five Venezuelans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Edu Leon