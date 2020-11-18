Canada's cybersecurity agency warns of online threats that exploit COVID-19 fears

A man wears a face mask as he browses on his phone in a shopping mall in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. A federal agency that monitors brewing online threats warns that fraudsters are dangling COVID-19-related content to fool victims into clicking on malicious links and attachments. In a report today, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security says online tricksters know people are anxious about the future and are less likely to act prudently when they see emails, SMS messages or advertisements related to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes